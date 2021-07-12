3AW
Harry and Meghan win award for ‘only’ having two children

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Harry and Meghan win award for ‘only’ having two children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been given an award for committing to having only two children.

Tom Elliott can’t understand why.

Michael Bayliss, communications manager for Sustainable Population Australia, told 3AW Drive it reflected a wider issue in society.

“I guess they set an example of a larger conversation that we need to have,” he said.

And that conversation relates to population control.

Press PLAY below to hear why that conversation is needed

Picture by Getty iStock

