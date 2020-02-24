Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape, sent behind bars

Disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006 and raping another woman in 2013.

Weinstein, 67, was refused bail and will be sentenced next month.

He was acquitted of three other charges, including predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree.

One of the accuser’s attorneys, Gloria Allred, says justice has been served and

“It’s no longer business as usual,” she said outside court.

“This is the age of empowerment for women.

“You can not intimidate them anymore, because women can not be silenced.”

Nine News US correspondent Alexis Daish told Ross and John there was shocked silence when Weinstein was refused bail and taken away.

His legal told her they intended to appeal.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)