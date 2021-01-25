3AW
Hat trick: Quick-thinking man saves three lives

8 hours ago
The Rumour File
A quick-thinking man has performed a life saving hat trick.

Tony Freeman has jumped in to save lives at sporting events three times, twice as a player himself, and a third time as a spectator.

“The first one was at a cricket training session, the second one at a football match, and this weekend at a cricket game. Three people just going about their business playing sport or training and had a heart attack and nearly died,” he told Ross and Russel.

One of those he saved was only 19-years-old.

“The first one, a young guy was 20, the second one, the young boy was 19, but on the weekend the guy I was playing against was 62,” he said.

He urged everyone to familiarise themselves with CPR and defibrillator use, and be ready to jump in if needed.

“Defibrillators are fantastic these days. You don’t need to be trained. You open the defibrillator and it tells you what to do,” he said.

“You want to know how to do so one of your loved ones doesn’t die.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

News
