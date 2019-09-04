Neighbours stunned after hatchback shot in residential street

Police have cordoned off a residential street in Melbourne’s north after a drive-by shooting.

There are two bullet holes in the back windscreen of a white Hyundai hatchback sitting in the driveway of a Clifton Grove home at Lalor.

Residents heard noises around midnight but didn’t investigate.

It wasn’t until about 2am that a resident, leaving home for work, noticed what had happened.

Police were called and an investigation was launched.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.