3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neighbours stunned after hatchback shot..

Neighbours stunned after hatchback shot in residential street

5 hours ago
Macquarie National News

Police have cordoned off a residential street in Melbourne’s north after a drive-by shooting.

There are two bullet holes in the back windscreen of a white Hyundai hatchback sitting in the driveway of a Clifton Grove home at Lalor.

Residents heard noises around midnight but didn’t investigate.

It wasn’t until about 2am that a resident, leaving home for work, noticed what had happened.

Police were called and an investigation was launched.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332