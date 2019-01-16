Haters told to back off Nick Kyrgios, but Tomic…?
Child psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg has called for critics to give Nick Kyrgios a break.
The controversial youngster, 23, earned more criticism after a typically dramatic defeat in Round 1 of Australian Open last night, in which he threw his racquet and could be heard swearing.
But Dr Carr-Gregg says Australians need to be more patient.
“I think you and society has progressively become less tolerant, and so quick to judge,” Dr Carr-Gregg said to 3AW Mornings host Heidi Murphy.
“I’d love to know what you were like at 23.
“This is a young man whose made $6.27 million in prizemoney alone — a lot of money very young.
“Brains are fully developed in boys at around about 25.”
Heidi: So we ignore all bad behaviour before then? We excuse the fact that they’re being child-like little brats?
Dr Carr-Gregg: No, I want you to have a developmental perspective.
Dr Carr-Gregg said the manner in which Krygios deflected questions about Bernard Tomic and Lleyton Hewitt after his first-round exit on Tuesday night showed a new level of maturity.
But on Bernard Tomic, Dr Carr-Gregg was less tolerant…
