Great news! Angelo has been found!

3AW Drive was contacted on Tuesday afternoon by his worried daughter, Giovanna, after the 79-year-old went missing in the Thomastown area while out for a walk on Tuesday morning.

He was found within half an hour.

“He was walking to Whittlesea by foot and he all thinks we’re overreacting!” Giovanna told Tom Elliott.

