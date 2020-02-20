3AW
Have you seen Billy? Police call for help to find missing two-year-old

1 hour ago
Police are calling for help to find a two-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in 10 days.

Shepparton toddler Billy Commisso was last seen in Shepparton on 10 February.

Investigators believe the girl is travelling in the company of 42-year-old Julie Commisso, and she may have travelled to the Footscray area.

Her family are very concerned for her welfare.

Police have released photos of Billy and Julie in the hope someone may have seen them, or may be able to provide information on their current whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Billy or Julie is urged to contact Footscray Police Station on 8398 9800 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

