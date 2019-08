A beloved jockey statue, named Damien, has been snatched from a driveway in Melbourne’s north-east.

The statue, which is three feet tall, was stolen from Lower Plenty last weekend.

John, Damien’s owner, said the statue has sentimental value.

“I lost my wife and she was very close to the racing,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

If you’ve seen Damien anywhere please let us know – breakfast@3aw.com.au