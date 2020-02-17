Police search for missing 10-year-old Melbourne boy
The search is on for a missing 10-year-old boy in Melbourne’s south-east.
Dean Megne left his home on Boronia Avenue, Dandenong North at about 8am this morning.
He was riding a yellow mountain bike and wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and dark coloured shoes.
Police believe he may have travelled to Ascot Vale.
Anyone who sees Dean, or who can provide information regarding his current whereabouts, is urged to contact Dandenong Police Station on 9767 7444.