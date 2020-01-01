Have you seen this drone? Mornington Peninsula woman receives adorable note from young neighbour
A Mornington Peninsula woman found an adorable note in her letterbox yesterday, and couldn’t resist trying to help the young writer of the note out.
A child had distributed the note in the hopes a neighbour had found her missing drone.
The note reads:
Lost Drone.
331 Melbourne Rd.
Purple pterodactyl drone.
If you’ve spotted the drone in the Blairgowrie area call 96 900 693 or email afternoons@3aw.com.au