Have you seen this drone? Mornington Peninsula woman receives adorable note from young neighbour

2 hours ago
3AW Afternoons

A Mornington Peninsula woman found an adorable note in her letterbox yesterday, and couldn’t resist trying to help the young writer of the note out.

A child had distributed the note in the hopes a neighbour had found her missing drone.

The note reads:

Lost Drone. 
331 Melbourne Rd. 
Purple pterodactyl drone.

If you’ve spotted the drone in the Blairgowrie area call 96 900 693 or email afternoons@3aw.com.au

