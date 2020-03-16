Have you seen this man? Police search for Vietnamese man missing in Melbourne’s west

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing tourist Do Mang Ha.

The 66-year-old Vietnamese national is in Melbourne visiting family, and does not speak any English.

He was last seen riding his bicycle in Deer Park about 8am yesterday after dropping his grandkids off at school.

He is described as having a slim build with receding dark hair and was wearing a blue and yellow jacket and grey pants.

Sergeant Nathan Vipond from Sunshine Police said he had only been in Australia 11 days.

“He went missing from the Deer Park area at approximately 8am yesterday morning,” he said.

He said his family are frantically trying to find him and concerned as he doesn’t know the area.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact Sunshine Police Station on 9313 3333.