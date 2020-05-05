Have you seen this van? Thieves target florist shop
A van packed with a large quantity of flowers, bound for Mother’s Day deliveries, has been callously stolen at South Yarra.
The vehicle was stolen from outside a florist shop in Toorak Road, near South Yarra railway station, sometime between 6am and 7am on Tuesday.
The 2016 Renault Master van has registration 1HU 8FV with branding on the side and rear doors.
Police have released images of the vehicle in the hope that people may have information regarding its movements or current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Prahran Police station on 9520 5200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at