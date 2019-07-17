Have you woken to the new Instagram this morning?

Did you notice something different on Instagram this morning?

Beginning today, Instagram users in Australia will no longer be able to see how many likes posts by other users receive.

The change comes as part of a new trial on the social media platform.

Australia is the second market to participate in the test removing the information.

The first trial was conducted in Canada in May.

Instagram says the change is aimed at encouraging followers to focus on content, not the feedback they receive.

Affected users will still be able to see likes on their own posts.

Users cannot opt out of the trial.