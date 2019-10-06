The state government wants YOUR help to develop a new road safety strategy

Victorian road authorities are working on their next road safety strategy, and they want your help to shape it.

Throughout October, a public survey is giving Victorians a chance to contribute their views.

The survey will help the government understand road users, the changes they’d like to see made on our roads, and how Victorians think our roads could be made safer.

Transport Accident Commission CEO Joe Calafiore says he hopes many Victorians fill out the survey.

“We’re really, really keen to hear the ideas and the thoughts of all Victorians,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“My experience in 10 years at TAC is it gets the conversation going, and it gets people passionate, a bit inspired.

“I hope, as part of this survey, people tell and share their stories about not only just the financial cost of road trauma, but the emotional cost that thousands upon thousands of Victorians have to live with for the rest of their lives.

“Everyone is a part of the road safety system in Victoria. We would really love people to get on to this survey and give us their views.”

The survey is open until October 31.

At the conclusion of the survey, the findings will be made public.

Have your say HERE.