Hawthorn FC dietitian Simone Austin joins Ross and John in the studio
She’s worked with the Australian Cricket team, Melbourne Storm, the Hawthorn Football Club and now dietitian Simone Austin has written a book called “Eat Like an Athlete – Boost Your Performance and Energy Through Nutrition”.
Things didn’t start well this morning when, just as Simone began her chat with Ross and John, a variety of Nutella products were brought into the studio for the boys’ breakfast for World Nutella Day…
