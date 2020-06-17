3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Historic Hawthorn icon ripped down —..

Historic Hawthorn icon ripped down — and this kid scooped us

4 hours ago
Ross and John
The Rumour File

SECOND on 3AW BREAKFAST
(Yep, we were scooped…)

The historic Hawthorn West Primary School Bell Tower was demolished overnight.

The iconic tower, which features the school’s logo, was ripped down for fears it would fall and injure students.

The 3AW Breakfast team were alerted to it overnight and thought they had a good Rumour File submission on their hands.

But no.

The story had already been broken, by possibly Melbourne’s youngest journalist, 12-year-old Leonardo Pugilisi.

Click PLAY to watch his breaking news report from the scene, and then SCROLL DOWN to hear him chat with Ross and John about the yarn and his blossoming news channel

Click PLAY  to hear Leonardo chat with Ross and John about the yarn and his career

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332