Historic Hawthorn icon ripped down — and this kid scooped us

SECOND on 3AW BREAKFAST

(Yep, we were scooped…)

The historic Hawthorn West Primary School Bell Tower was demolished overnight.

The iconic tower, which features the school’s logo, was ripped down for fears it would fall and injure students.

The 3AW Breakfast team were alerted to it overnight and thought they had a good Rumour File submission on their hands.

But no.

The story had already been broken, by possibly Melbourne’s youngest journalist, 12-year-old Leonardo Pugilisi.

Click PLAY to watch his breaking news report from the scene, and then SCROLL DOWN to hear him chat with Ross and John about the yarn and his blossoming news channel

