He did it! Jamie lights up The Alfred for healthcare heroes

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Jamie Russell from Resolution X yesterday told Neil Mitchell about his plan to light up The Alfred hospital with a message for our brave and dedicated healthcare workers.

And he was true to his work, sparking a big social media response.

Neil Mitchell listeners got in the spirit by lighting up their porch lights for front-liners.

Neil Mitchell
