‘He was almost in tears’: Labor’s sore losers need to stop blaming Australians

Labor needs to understand that it was the party who failed on Saturday — not the voters — if it’s to move on from losing the “unlosable” election, says Neil Mitchell.

Leaders including Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek have so far stood by its more controversial policies including franking credits and negative gearing, despite watching older Australians reject them at the booths.

“Their basic message: The policies were right, the people are stupid,” Neil said this morning.

“And many commentators agree with them.

Australians are dumb, mean-spirited and greedy. Accept it. — Meshel Laurie (@Meshel_Laurie) May 18, 2019

“Labor and their mates can’t believe it, and they are saying you are all stupid.

“Barrie Cassidy on (ABC TV program) Insiders yesterday was almost in tears.

“It was indecent and embarrassing. I thought better of Barrie.”

Neil noted that both Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and Victorian Trades Hall Council secretary Luke Hilakari have been more generous to voters in their assessments.

