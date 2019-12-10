3AW
‘He was an amazing man’: New Zealand pastor pays tribute to victim of volcano eruption

9 hours ago
3aw mornings

The first publicly-named victim of the New Zealand volcano tragedy has been remembered as a “phenomenal” person.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Grant Bateson, a pastor at Whakatane Liberty Life church, who knew Hayden Marshall-Inman – an experienced New Zealand tour guide.

“He was an amazing man and a phenomenal man,” pastor Bateson told 3AW Mornings.

“He’ll be sadly missed.”

Neil Mitchell asked pastor Bateson how the local community was handling the tragedy.

“It’s pretty sombre,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

PICTURE: Facebook

