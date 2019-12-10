‘He was an amazing man’: New Zealand pastor pays tribute to victim of volcano eruption
The first publicly-named victim of the New Zealand volcano tragedy has been remembered as a “phenomenal” person.
Neil Mitchell spoke with Grant Bateson, a pastor at Whakatane Liberty Life church, who knew Hayden Marshall-Inman – an experienced New Zealand tour guide.
“He was an amazing man and a phenomenal man,” pastor Bateson told 3AW Mornings.
“He’ll be sadly missed.”
Neil Mitchell asked pastor Bateson how the local community was handling the tragedy.
“It’s pretty sombre,” he said.
