“He was so versatile”: Tributes flow for Gold Logie winner

Australian entertainment icon Jimmy Hannan has been described as one of the country’s most adaptable performers.

It follows his death at the age of 84.

The Gold Logie winner “passed away peacefully” after a short battle with cancer, his daughter told nine.com.au.

3AW Breakfast showbiz guru Peter Ford said Hannan was a huge name in the 60s and 70s.

“He was one of the busiest people in show business because he was so versatile,” he said.

“He was a radio host, he was a TV host – but all forms of TV – whether it was variety shows, chat shows, quiz shows, game shows – Jimmy could do it.”

