‘He will be impeached again’: US President Donald Trump facing historic first

The “wheels are in motion” to impeach US President Donald Trump for inciting an attack on the Capitol building last week.

Democrats have introduced an article of impeachment in Congress, which if successful, will make him the first US President in history to be impeached twice.

US correspondent Alexis Daish says even if the process goes beyond the date on inauguration for President-Elect Joe Biden, impeachment proceedings can continue.

“Once this article is formally filed against Donald Trump, and the House votes… and passes, it then goes to the Senate for a trial,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“That Senate trial can happen even when Joe Biden is sworn in and Donald Trump is no longer President.

“That is a big part of the motivation for the Democrats, because if they still go through that process, the Senate can vote to stop him running for President again.”

