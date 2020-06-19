3AW
Health advice must be followed, despite restriction ‘fatigue’

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The Australian Medical Association has pleaded with the Victorian government to keep following health advice, branding the state’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases a “cause for concern” as restrictions ease.

Dr Tony Bartone, the federal president of the AMA, told Neil Mitchell the government needed to be “flexible” in its decision making if numbers kept increasing.

Victoria has recorded 90 positive tests in the last week.

“All along, they said they would follow the health advice and it’s important that the advice continues to be followed,” he said.

“I understand that community fatigue regarding the restrictions is starting to become a significant factor in this.

“I understand the rest of the country has progressed at a much more expeditious time frame but that’s because local situations, local factors, are different.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

