Health authorities to investigate death of woman following COVID-19 vaccine in NSW
Federal health authorities are investigating if the the death of woman is linked to the COVID-19 vaccine after she developed blood clots.
The 48-year-old, who had underlying health issues, died in a Newcastle hospital.
NSW Health has referred the matter to the nation’s medical regulator.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned against rushing to conclusions, saying medical experts should be allowed to investigate first.