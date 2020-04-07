Health data experts say it’s time to bide our time

Health and data experts believe Victoria needs another week of Stage Three restrictions before deciding on the next course of action.

The Grattan Institute’s health director, Professor Stephen Duckett, told 3AW Breakfast Stage Four restrictions wouldn’t be necessary over Easter, as some have suggested.

“Where we are is pretty good,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor Mick McCarthy, from the School of BioSciences at the University of Melbourne, largely concurred.

Last week, he told Ross and John Easter was a critical period.

Five days later, he told 3AW Breakfast that Australia, and Victoria in particular, was tracking well.

“There’s still a couple of things that are a bit worrying – one is the number of deaths is up the last couple of days,” he said.

