Health Department offices undergoing deep cleaning amid COVID-19 scare

4 hours ago
The Victorian Health Department’s CBD headquarters is in the midst of a coronavirus scare.

Neil Mitchell received a tip that deep cleaning was underway at the Health Department offices at 50 Lonsdale Street.

The Department of Health has confirmed four levels at 50 Lonsdale Street have undergone deep cleaning as a precaution after a close contact of a positive case attended the site.

More to come…

Image: Google Maps

