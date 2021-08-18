Health department’s testing plea to those who’ve been to St Kilda

Anybody who lives, works or regularly visits St Kilda is being urged by the health department to get tested for COVID-19, even if they haven’t visited an exposure site or have symptoms for coronavirus.

It comes amid concern about the growing number of mystery cases in the area.

The department said there had been potential for transmission on Fitzroy Street and other “commercial areas” in St Kilda.

“We’re really encouraging anyone who lives, works, or visits or actively uses that St Kilda area to please consider coming forward to get tested. We are exceptionally concerned about what we don’t know yet in that area,” Jeroen Weimar said.