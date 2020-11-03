Health expert casts doubt on likelihood COVID-19 will be eradicated

Despite four consecutive days of no new coronavirus cases in Victoria, a health expert has cast doubt on the likelihood COVID-19 will be eradicated.

On Tuesday, Victoria’s COVID-19 testing chief, Jeroen Weimar, cautioned the state isn’t heading for elimination.

Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University, Professor Bruce Thompson, says while Victoria’s low COVID-19 numbers are “an amazing win” he doesn’t think the state will permanently rid itself of the virus.

Globally, Professor Thompson says the likelihood of eradication is even lower.

“Worldwide, I definitely don’t think we’ll do that,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I think we’ll be needing multiple vaccines to actually see what happens with the virus, whether it actually eradicates.”

Professor Thompson predicts it’ll be months before life returns to the pre-coronavirus normal in Victoria.

“Over the next six months we’re going to probably be living slightly like this,” he said.

