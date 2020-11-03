3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Health expert casts doubt on likelihood COVID-19 will be eradicated

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Health expert casts doubt on likelihood COVID-19 will be eradicated

Despite four consecutive days of no new coronavirus cases in Victoria, a health expert has cast doubt on the likelihood COVID-19 will be eradicated.

On Tuesday, Victoria’s COVID-19 testing chief, Jeroen Weimar, cautioned the state isn’t heading for elimination.

Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University, Professor Bruce Thompson, says while Victoria’s low COVID-19 numbers are “an amazing win” he doesn’t think the state will permanently rid itself of the virus.

Globally, Professor Thompson says the likelihood of eradication is even lower.

“Worldwide, I definitely don’t think we’ll do that,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I think we’ll be needing multiple vaccines to actually see what happens with the virus, whether it actually eradicates.”

Professor Thompson predicts it’ll be months before life returns to the pre-coronavirus normal in Victoria.

“Over the next six months we’re going to probably be living slightly like this,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332