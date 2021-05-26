Health expert highlights concerning trend in Victorian COVID-19 figures

A health expert says Victoria’s COVID-19 cases are on a worrying trajectory and if it continues he predicts a lockdown will be introduced today.

Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University, Professor Bruce Thompson, says “precautionary principals suggest we should shut this down”.

“If you look at the numbers … Monday — two, Tuesday — four, yesterday — 10.

“In theory, today is going to be 20.

“If that’s the case we’re locking down.”

Professor Thompson urged all eligible Australians to get vaccinated immediately.

“Everyone get vaccinated. Just do it, right now. Today,” he said.

“The 15 cases we have, I think about three or four of those were eligible to be vaccinated.”

Press PLAY below to hear Professor Thompson’s view on how Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak is progressing