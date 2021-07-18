Health experts ‘very concerned’ by dangerous new TikTok challenges

Health experts are concerned that vaping products are being marketed towards young teenagers on social media, and it’s fuelling uptake of the harmful practice among youths.

Dangerous vaping challenges are emerging on TikTok, encouraging young people to make smoke “ghosts”, rings and other shapes.

“We’ve got a lot of people marketing vaping products on TikTok and Instagram,” director of Quit Victoria, Sarah White, told Ross and Russel.

“Teens who are seeing this stuff on social media are much more likely to seek out vaping martials and try out vaping.”

Ms White says Quit Victoria is “very concerned” about the trend.

“We are very concerned there is going to be some lung damage. It’s already showing up in other parts of the world,” she said.

