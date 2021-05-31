3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Health law expert slams ‘entirely..

Health law expert slams ‘entirely reactive’ response to COVID-19 in aged care

57 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Health law expert slams ‘entirely reactive’ response to COVID-19 in aged care

A health law expert says a decision on whether the COVID-19 jab should be mandatory for aged care workers should have been made months ago.

There are reports today that aged care workers in the public sector, who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, will be taken off frontline duties.

The Age reports Department of Health secretary Euan Wallace says the expectation is that all high-risk-facing healthcare workers are vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19.

It comes as concerns for aged care grow as Victoria’s outbreak infiltrates the system, with aged care staff at two facilities and a resident at one home testing positive to COVID-19.

It’s now become widely known that aged care workers were allowed to work across multiple sites, after the tough rules introduced during Victoria’s deadly outbreak were relaxed late last year.

Head of the Health Law and Ageing Research Unit at Monash University, Professor Joseph Ibrahim, says a decision on worker vaccinations should’ve been made months ago.

“This discussion really needed to happen much earlier this year and we should have had a policy about it back in February,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We’ve just been entirely reactive from the start of last year.

“Addressing a pandemic, and this is a once in a century experience, is not easy or straightforward and mistakes will be made. I think the biggest mistake is not including the community in the decision-making, not having us actively involved.

“All along we’ve just been told as if dad is looking after it, rather trying to treat us as equals.”

Press PLAY below for Professor Ibrahim’s thoughts on the government’s handling of the pandemic

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332