Health Minister Greg Hunt reveals reason for his hospitalisation

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed the reason for his hospitalisation.

Mr Hunt was admitted to hospital yesterday with a “suspected infection” and was kept overnight for observation.

In a statement today, he says he has a bacterial infection — cellulitis — in his leg.

He will be discharged from hospital “in coming days”.

His office said his condition is “not considered to be related” to his recent COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at a press conference today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Mr Hunt will be “back up on his feet” by next week.

Mr Morrison has taken on the ministerial responsibilities for health and aged care in Mr Hunt’s absence.

The Health Minister is the third federal cabinet minister taking sick leave, with Linda Reynolds and Christian Porter also currently absent from their roles due to illness.

(Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)