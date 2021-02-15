Health Minister Greg Hunt’s message to those who don’t want the COVID-19 jab

Australia will begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines next week, but many Australians are hesitant to receive the jab.

A poll from Red-Bridge, published by the Herald Sun, reveals 17 per cent of Victorians don’t intend to get the vaccine and a further 24 per cent are unsure if they’ll get it.

Just 27 per cent said they would definitely agree to receive the vaccine.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has shared a message for those reluctant to receive the jab.

“It’s safe. It’s effective and it will protect not just yourself but also protect your community, particularly the elderly,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“You’re helping yourself and your family, but you’re also helping protect the community and helping us build up the resistance which will allow us to avoid these sorts of lockdowns, and get back our way of life.

“By now, if there were an issue we would have seen it from other countries.”

Mr Hunt says Australians shouldn’t be concerned about which vaccine they receive.

“These vaccines are showing outstanding outcomes around the world,” he said.

“What the World Health Organisation said last week … is that all of the initial vaccines, in particular the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca are providing immense protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and loss of life, and indeed we’re seeing better and stronger results as we go through.”

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty