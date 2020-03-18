Health minister provides latest update on Australia’s COVID-19 figures

More than 99 per cent of Australians who’ve been tested for COVID-19 have returned a negative reading, the federal health minister has revealed.

Greg Hunt told Tom Elliott some 81,000 tests had been conducted across the country, as of 4.30pm on Wednesday.

And those people are being target tested because it’s considered feasible that they have the illness.

To date, 454 of those tests have returned a positive reading.

Mr Hunt said another 97,000 tests were in the process of being distributed across Australia.

