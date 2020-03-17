Health Minister provides update on COVID-19 crisis

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia has one of the most advanced testing regimes in the world as the number of COVID-19 cases nationally rises.

Addressing the media today, Mr Hunt said they will also move to the next stage of telehealth services, expanding it to include midwives, general practice and specialists.

230,000 health masks have also arrived in Australia.

To date, more than 30,000 tests have been conducted in Australia.

“We are testing at one of the highest rates of any country in the world,” he said.

“The discussion I had with The Doherty Institute just before coming to air also included new testing regimes so we are expanding on the individual tests and they are looking at ways of expediting the testing process and indeed some significant new mass testing processes over and above what we’re doing.

“We are expecting a major announcement on that within the next 24 hours.

“We will also be in a position to secure some very significant new test kits as well.”

