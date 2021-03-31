Health minister says COVID-19 vaccine roll-out remains ‘on track’

The Federal Health Minister remains adamant Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out remains on track, despite being 3.4 million jabs short of its March target.

Greg Hunt told Tom Elliott 72,000 people had been vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

“It’s a massive increase, exactly as planned,” he said on 3AW Drive.

Tom Elliott asked Mr Hunt whether the federal government remained committed to its target of having every adult vaccinated by October.

“That remains our goal,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock