3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Health minister says COVID-19 vaccine..

Health minister says COVID-19 vaccine roll-out remains ‘on track’

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Health minister says COVID-19 vaccine roll-out remains ‘on track’

The Federal Health Minister remains adamant Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out remains on track, despite being 3.4 million jabs short of its March target.

Greg Hunt told Tom Elliott 72,000 people had been vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

“It’s a massive increase, exactly as planned,” he said on 3AW Drive.

Tom Elliott asked Mr Hunt whether the federal government remained committed to its target of having every adult vaccinated by October.

“That remains our goal,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332