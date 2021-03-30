Health Minister’s message to Victorians planning to travel to Queensland

With the COVID-19 situation in Queensland worsening, the Victorian Health Minister has urged Victorians to “reconsider” their need to travel to the state over Easter.

Another 10 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Brisbane overnight, including eight which were community transmission.

Greater Brisbane — comprising City of Brisbane, City of Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay Region, Redlands City — was declared a red zone by the Victorian government on Monday.

Health Minister Martin Foley says anyone who doesn’t have an urgent reason to travel to any location in Queensland should consider cancelling their trip.

“We’re saying that if you don’t have an urgent reason to go anywhere in Queensland then reconsider that,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s been a wake up call that … this global pandemic is still real and is still here.”

Acting Premier James Merlino echoed his calls to cancel travel to Queensland.

“The advice from our Chief Health Officer and my advice to Victorians is to discourage any movement, any travel to Queensland,” he said at a press conference.

Anyone who is currently in Victoria, who was in Greater Brisbane since March 12, should isolate, get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours, and remain isolated until they receive a negative result.

Victorians in the ‘red zone’ can apply for a permit to return home, but must return straight home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Gladstone region in Queensland and Byron Shire in NSW have been declared orange zones under Victoria’s travel permit system.

Anyone currently in Victoria, who was in an orange zone since 26 March must isolate, get a coronavirus test within 72 hours and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.

