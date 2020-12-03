3AW
Health Minister volunteers to have public COVID-19 vaccination

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
The federal health minister says he’d be more than willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine live on television if it helped enhance public confidence.

Greg Hunt told Tom Elliott it was likely that several senior MPs, from all political persuasions, would take part in a public vaccination.

“I’d very much be willing to do that,” he said on 3AW Drive.

It comes as the United Kingdom prepares to start vaccinating citizens from as soon as next week, giving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine the tick of approval.

(Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

