Health professionals call for ‘frailty’ to be considered a medical condition

4 hours ago
Ross and John

Researchers believe frailty should be treated as a medical condition in its own right.

A ground breaking study shows frailty is often misunderstood as an unavoidable condition.

It found a significant percentage of Australians are in a so called ‘pre-frail’ condition that could be reversed if diagnosed correctly.

Monash University’s Professor Danny Liew says exercise is considered the best strategy to tackle it.

“Exercise is the main strategy, particularly strength training,” said Professor Liew.

Click PLAY below to hear more from Professor Danny Liew

