Health warning issued as Melbourne braces for soaring temperatures

With the mercury set to soar over the weekend, Ambulance Victoria has issued a health warning.

Melbourne is expected to hit 41 degrees on Monday.

Director of emergency management at Ambulance Victoria, Justin Dunlop, urged Victorians to avoid hot places in the peak of the day.

“In the peak of the day, plan to be somewhere cool,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If you’re experiencing difficulty in the heat, if you notice you’re getting cramps, get out of the heat, start cooling down.

“If you notice you’re starting to get pale, sweaty, and maybe a bit lightheaded, again make sure you get into the cool and get some water.

“If you notice you’re starting to get trouble moving, trouble speaking or maybe even getting a hot red flushed face, that’s a sign of heat stroke which is a life-threatening emergency. That’s when you need us, Ambulance Victoria … and you dial Triple Zero.”

Mr Dunlop also urged Victorians not to leave anyone in a locked car as the weather warms up.

Ambulance Victoria was called to nine cases of people locked in cars yesterday.

MELBOURNE FORECAST

Saturday: 27°C

Sunday: 32°C

Monday: 41°C

