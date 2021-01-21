3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Health warning issued as Melbourne..

Health warning issued as Melbourne braces for soaring temperatures

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Health warning issued as Melbourne braces for soaring temperatures

With the mercury set to soar over the weekend, Ambulance Victoria has issued a health warning.

Melbourne is expected to hit 41 degrees on Monday.

Director of emergency management at Ambulance Victoria, Justin Dunlop, urged Victorians to avoid hot places in the peak of the day.

“In the peak of the day, plan to be somewhere cool,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If you’re experiencing difficulty in the heat, if you notice you’re getting cramps, get out of the heat, start cooling down.

“If you notice you’re starting to get pale, sweaty, and maybe a bit lightheaded, again make sure you get into the cool and get some water.

“If you notice you’re starting to get trouble moving, trouble speaking or maybe even getting a hot red flushed face, that’s a sign of heat stroke which is a life-threatening emergency. That’s when you need us, Ambulance Victoria … and you dial Triple Zero.”

Mr Dunlop also urged Victorians not to leave anyone in a locked car as the weather warms up.

Ambulance Victoria was called to nine cases of people locked in cars yesterday.

MELBOURNE FORECAST
Saturday: 27°C
Sunday: 32°C
Monday: 41°C

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332