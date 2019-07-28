3AW
Heartless thieves mug wheelchair-bound man at Brunswick

5 hours ago
Macquarie National News

Heartless thieves have attacked and robbed a man in a motorised wheelchair in Melbourne’s north.

The 56-year-old was punched by one man as the other took his bag, which contained cash and his mobile phone.

The offenders fled the scene on Watson Street in Brunswick on Friday night.

The victim had to be taken to hospital for observation after he suffered minor injuries when he was set upon.

Police say both alleged offenders are perceived to be of African appearance.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed any of the incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

