3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Thieves steal bushfire charity tin..

Thieves steal bushfire charity tin from Frankston restaurant

4 hours ago
3AW News

A pair of callous thieves have snatched a charity tin full of funds for victims of the recent bushfires from a fast food restaurant in Frankston.

The pair entered the Nepean Highway McDonald’s store at about 9.30pm on Monday.

They made their way to the front counter, where the charity tin was positioned.

The man then covertly put the tin into the woman’s handbag before the pair fled.

Police have released CCTV and images of two people they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.