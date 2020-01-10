Thieves steal bushfire charity tin from Frankston restaurant

A pair of callous thieves have snatched a charity tin full of funds for victims of the recent bushfires from a fast food restaurant in Frankston.

The pair entered the Nepean Highway McDonald’s store at about 9.30pm on Monday.

They made their way to the front counter, where the charity tin was positioned.

The man then covertly put the tin into the woman’s handbag before the pair fled.

Police have released CCTV and images of two people they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au