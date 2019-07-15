Heartless thieves steal car from Ronald McDonald House family

A family from country Victoria dealing with the stress of a premature birth have had their car stolen from outside their Melbourne accommodation.

Mildura man Jayden Grenfell’s Nissan dual-cab was stolen from outside Ronald McDonald House in North Fitzroy on Saturday.

Jayden and his partner had been staying there while their baby son, born seven weeks premature, was cared for at the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Mr Grenfell said he couldn’t understand how someone could be so heartless in the circumstances.

“It’s pretty low to even think about breaking into someone’s car, let alone being Ronald McDonald House,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re already under stress.”

Raymond, who works in the car business, later called in to offer a replacement vehicle to ease the burden on the family.

