Heartless vandals ruin local Christmas lights display

Vandals have destroyed over $500 worth of community Christmas decorations twice in one week in Winchelsea.

The community has decided to dismantle and remove the display after lights were smashed repeatedly.

Coordinator of Christmas in Winchelsea, Sylvia Abdelkader, said the community was disappointed and sad.

“It was quite devastating actually, one night last week two of our smaller solar trees got absolutely destroyed, ripped apart, bent and then a couple of nights later one of our 240 volt big Christmas trees got bent over,” she told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“The lights on our lit up rotunda got ripped and it was just devastating to our volunteers.”

“i would say to [the vandals] don’t be a Christmas grinch.”

Image: iStock/Facebook Christmas in Winchelsea