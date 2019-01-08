Heathrow shut down: Another UK airport drone sighting

All flights have resumed at Britain’s Heathrow airport after a temporary shutdown due to a drone sighting.

Up to 40 flights were impacted by the one-hour halt at the world’s third-busiest airport (pictured above).

At approx 17:05hrs today we received reports of a sighting of a #drone in the vicinity of Heathrow airport. As a precautionary measure, @HeathrowAirport has stopped departures and officers based at Heathrow are currently investigating the reports with colleagues from airport — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 8, 2019

It comes just days after alleged drone sightings caused chaos at Gatwick airport in the lead-up to Christmas.

“They knew after Gatwick there’d probably be a copy-cat, because it got so much publicity,” Channel Seven’s European correspondent, Laurel Irving, told 3AW Breakfast.

“What happened at Gatwick was not pretty; they swung into action a lot more quickly this time.”

