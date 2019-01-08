3AW
Heathrow shut down: Another UK airport drone sighting

2 hours ago
Kate + Quarters

All flights have resumed at Britain’s Heathrow airport after a temporary shutdown due to a drone sighting.

Up to 40 flights were impacted by the one-hour halt at the world’s third-busiest airport (pictured above).

It comes just days after alleged drone sightings caused chaos at Gatwick airport in the lead-up to Christmas.

“They knew after Gatwick there’d probably be a copy-cat, because it got so much publicity,” Channel Seven’s European correspondent, Laurel Irving, told 3AW Breakfast.

“What happened at Gatwick was not pretty; they swung into action a lot more quickly this time.”

Click PLAY to hear 3AW Breakfast’s full cross to the UK

