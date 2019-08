There have been dramatic scenes at Pakenham on Tuesday, with heavily-armed police arresting a 27-year-old man.

The arrest was made in relation to an alleged shooting on March 25.

Gerard alerted 3AW Drive to the arrest, which police said occurred without incident.

The man is assisting police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au