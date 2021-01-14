3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • HECS-style loans proposed for small..

HECS-style loans proposed for small business

4 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for HECS-style loans proposed for small business

Small business advocates have called on the federal government to provide a ‘HECS-style’ loan to struggling small businesses to help them avoid financial ruin as JobKeeper comes to an end in March.

Small Business Ombudsman Kate Carnell says it would be “revenue contingent” and only available to those who have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

“For businesses that are viable… Giving them a HECS- style loan, a revenue contingent loan, so they only start paying it back when their revenue gets above an agreed amount,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“This is really to reduce the risk for small businesses, and to give them some confidence going forward,” she said.

Ms Carnell says doing nothing after JobKeeper ends was not an option.

“It’s not businesses fault that borders get closed… And every time it happens those businesses get hit, and hit badly.

“We’ve got to help them if we want jobs to continue.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332