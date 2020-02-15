3AW
Heidi Victoria’s Gumbo recipe

36 mins ago
Peter 'Grubby' Stubbs
Food

1 cup vegetable oil (not olive)
1 cup plain flour
2 cups diced celery
2 cups diced green pepper
4 cups diced onion
2 cloves finely chopped garlic
2 litres chicken stock
2 cooked, diced chorizo (or other smoked sausage)
Other yummy things like smoked chicken/prawns

Pepper – cayenne, white + black
3 Bay leaves
1 tsp Thyme
1/4 tsp Cloves
Make a dark caramel roux using the flour and oil.
Add the garlic, green pepper, celery and onion, cooking until slightly soft.
Add everything else and bring to the boil.
Turn the heat down and simmer at least an hour.
Best made a day ahead, for the flavours to develop.
Enjoy with cooked rice or fresh bread.

