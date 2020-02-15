Heidi Victoria’s Gumbo recipe

1 cup vegetable oil (not olive)

1 cup plain flour

2 cups diced celery

2 cups diced green pepper

4 cups diced onion

2 cloves finely chopped garlic

2 litres chicken stock

2 cooked, diced chorizo (or other smoked sausage)

Other yummy things like smoked chicken/prawns

Pepper – cayenne, white + black

3 Bay leaves

1 tsp Thyme

1/4 tsp Cloves

Make a dark caramel roux using the flour and oil.

Add the garlic, green pepper, celery and onion, cooking until slightly soft.

Add everything else and bring to the boil.

Turn the heat down and simmer at least an hour.

Best made a day ahead, for the flavours to develop.

Enjoy with cooked rice or fresh bread.