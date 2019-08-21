Helicopter parenting now spreading to the workplace

One in three workplaces are experiencing issues with parents of employees trying to intervene.

And it’s only getting worse.

Professor Gary Martin, CEO of the Australian Institute of Management Western Australia, told Tom Elliott helicopter parenting had now gone beyond school and even university.

Parents are now trying to negotiate work contracts and hours for their adult children.

“It’s an issue that’s increasing,” Professor Martin said.

“The job market is very tight and very competitive.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive