Help find the ‘amazing’ tradie hero who rushed to help after serious Glen Waverley smash

The search is on for a selfless tradie who stopped to help an SES volunteer after a serious car vs pushbike crash.

The hero tradie pulled over at the accident site on the corner of Ferntree Gully Road and Avonhurst Drive, Glen Waverley, to render assistance at about 3.30pm last Friday afternoon.

If you’re the tradie, or know who he is, call Neil Mitchell on 96 900 693 or 13 13 32 (outside Melbourne) or email nmitchell@3aw.com.au

Monash SES unit controller, George Haitidis, was helping the seriously injured cyclist when he saw the man stop.

“People don’t usually stop when they see red and blue flashing lights, but this young tradie, around 20 years old in a black ute, stopped and said ‘What can I do to help?’,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“He basically just stood around the whole time asking what he could do to help.

“I would like to find him just to say thanks and to possibly recruit him as well, as a volunteer.

“This tradie was just amazing. To see somebody stop and help … was just really comforting.”

The hero is believed to be aged in his 20s, blonde, and was wearing a white singlet, work pants and work boots at the time.

He was driving a black ute, either a Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger or similar model.

