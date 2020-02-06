3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Help reunite a 21st birthday gift from 1938 with its owner Florence (or her family)!

9 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Do you know a 103 year old Florence?

A 21st birthday key belonging to Florence, who was born in 1917, has been discovered in Malvern East.

Matt found the key while doing renovation work at Malvern Manor, a retirement home in Clynden Ave, almost a decade ago.

He’s put off trying to reunite the key with its owner for years, but after Dee Dee helped solve a similar history mystery, he thought it was time he found Florence or her family!

Along with the key is a note from ‘J. Wild’ which is dated May 25, 1938.

If you know who Florence or J. Wild might be email 3AW Afternoons – afternoons@3aw.com.au

Press PLAY below for more.

 

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.