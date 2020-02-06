Help reunite a 21st birthday gift from 1938 with its owner Florence (or her family)!
Do you know a 103 year old Florence?
A 21st birthday key belonging to Florence, who was born in 1917, has been discovered in Malvern East.
Matt found the key while doing renovation work at Malvern Manor, a retirement home in Clynden Ave, almost a decade ago.
He’s put off trying to reunite the key with its owner for years, but after Dee Dee helped solve a similar history mystery, he thought it was time he found Florence or her family!
Along with the key is a note from ‘J. Wild’ which is dated May 25, 1938.
If you know who Florence or J. Wild might be email 3AW Afternoons – afternoons@3aw.com.au
